India thrash SA to defend women’s U19 World Cup title

India finished the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup in just the same style they had demonstrated all the way along – with confidence and brilliance as they took South Africa apart in the final and won by nine wickets to retain the title, they won two years ago.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first but struggled against India’s bowlers throughout the innings. Parunika Sisodia made an early impact, dismissing opener Simone Lourens for a duck, while Shabnam followed with the vital wicket of the dangerous Jemma Botha, leaving South Africa at 20/2 by the end of the 4th over.

Aayushi Sharma added to the pressure, removing Diara Ramlakan and reducing South Africa to 29/3 by the end of the powerplay. A brief partnership between captain Kayla Reyneke and Karabo Meso steadied the innings, but both were dismissed in consecutive overs.

Mieke van Voorst and Fay Cowling put on 30 runs—the largest partnership of the match—before falling to back-to-back deliveries. India’s bowlers continued to dominate, bowling out South Africa for just 82 runs.

Gongadi Trisha took three wickets, but Aayushi Shukla was the standout bowler, claiming 2/9, including two maidens. Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Shabnam each contributed with two and one wicket, respectively.

India began their chase with a blazing start, racing to 18 without loss in the first two overs and maintaining their momentum to reach 36/0 by the end of four overs. South Africa found their only breakthrough soon after, as captain Kayla Reyneke forced Kamalini G into a rash shot, which was brilliantly caught by Simone Lourens.

However, that was the only bright moment for South Africa’s bowling attack. Trisha Gongadi continued her outstanding form, scoring an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls, including eight fours. She was well-supported by Sanika Chalke, who contributed 26 off 22 deliveries. The duo guided India comfortably across the finish line, securing a commanding nine-wicket victory and claiming the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 title.

PM Modi leads congratulatory messages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the congratulatory messages for the victorious team.

“Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win at the@ICC. #U19T20WorldCup. They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours,” PM Modi said.

Indian men’s senior team captain Rohit Sharma hailed the girls for making the nation proud. “Big congratulations to the U-19 girls cricket team for winning the World Cup. Well done on making the nation proud.”

Terming it a special moment, Iconic batter Virat Kohli said, “U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph.”

Congratulating the team, former Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj said, “CHAMPIONS! Congratulations #TeamIndia, this is a monumental achievement! This fantastic victory shows how dominating you have been throughout the tournament. The triumph is even more special considering this is the first-ever Women’s #U19T20WorldCup. Cherish every moment!”