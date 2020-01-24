24 January totally belongs to India vs New Zealand in the cricket world since both the countries will be up against each other in three different cricket matches hosted be three different venues. The first match was between India A and New Zealand A in which the home side defeated India A side by 29 runs. The match was played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. New Zealand batted first and scored 295/7. In response, India could only manage 266.

The second match is IND vs NZ, 1st T20I

Not only India A but even the senior men’s Indian cricket team is also playing a match in New Zealand on Friday. The match has already begun at around 12:20 pm (IST). Virat Kohli and his men are ready for this match being played at the Eden Park, Auckland and are bowling first after winning the toss. Interestingly, this is the only venue in New Zealand where the Indian side has tasted win.

The third IND vs NZ encounter will be played between the U19 sides

The third IND vs NZ encounter will be played as part of the ICC U19 World Cup 2020 at Bloemfontein, South Africa. The match is all set to begin from 1:30 pm (IST). India are currently unbeaten in this tournament after beating Sri Lanka and Japan quite comprehensively in their first two matches.

This is the 13th edition of the U19 World Cup which is being hosted by South Africa. The tournament has started on 17 January and will be played till 9 February. As many as 16 teams are participating in this event, with the final match scheduled on 9 February.