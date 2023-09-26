India open campaign with a commanding win at Badminton World Jr Championships

India opened their campaign with a dominating 5-0 win over Cook Islands 5-0 in the mixed team event at the BWF World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA.

Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Vaishnavi Khadkekar gave India a 1-0 lead outperforming Kaiyin Mataio and Tereapii Akavi’s 21-6, 21-8 victory.

Ayush Shetty and Tara Shah further extended India’s lead with dominant showings in their respective singles matches.

In the boys’ singles match, Ayush displayed his skills to register a onesided 21-6, 21-3 win over Daniel Akavi whereas Tara shows just took 14 minutes to beat Te Pa O Te Rangi Tupa 21-3, 21-6 in the girls singles match.

Nicholas and Tushar defeated Emanuela Mataio and Kaiyin Mataio comfortably with a scoreline of 21-9, 21-5 in the boys’ doubles match.

On the other hand, the girls’ doubles duo of Radhika Sharma and Tanvi Sharma demonstrated excellent teamwork to clinch a 21-4, 21-7 against Tereapii Akavi and Vaitea Crocombe-ama.

Later India received a walkover against the Dominican Republic and will next face Brazil, , and Germany in their final Group D match on Wednesday.

BAI has sent a 16-member squad for the tournament which will conclude on October 8.