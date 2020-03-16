Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, who has travelled extensively in India during his stint as a broadcaster for a channel, believes that “India is dying to work with Pakistan” and that its route of progress goes through its neighbouring nation.

In a chat show on Pakistani channel, the world’s fastest bowler stated that India was a great place to be and the Indian people don’t demand any animosity with Pakistan, unlike the popular notion which makes people from both the countries traditional rivals.

“India is a great place, the people are amazing. Never did I feel that they want any animosity or any type of war with Pakistan. But, when I went to their TVs etc. it feels as if war will happen tomorrow,” Akhtar said during the chat show on Geo TV.

“I have travelled extensively across India, have seen the country very closely, I can say today, India is dying to work with Pakistan. India’s path of progress goes through Pakistan, I am convinced,” the 44-year-old added.

A few days back on his Youtube channel, Akhtar also expressed his concern over the deadly Novel Coronavirus affecting the sporting calendars across the globe. He expressed his disappointment over how the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League, which is being held in Pakistan for the first time, has suffered due to the virus.

“The biggest reason for anger is PSL… Cricket returned to Pakistan after so many years, the PSL was happening in our country for the first time now even that is at risk. The foreign players are leaving, it will take place behind closed doors,” said Akhtar.

Akhtar had also lashed out at the Chinese people for eating “bats, dogs and cats”. The wet markets in Wuhan in China, where various wild animals were slaughtered for eating purposes, is believed to be the epicentre of the COVID-19 and has been a major talking point ever since the outbreak of it.

“I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe. I’m talking about the Chinese people. They have put the world at stake. I really don’t understand how you can eat bats, dogs, and cats. I’m really angry,” Akhtar was seen speaking on his channel.