The pandemic COVID-19, which has already killed over 5400 people worldwide, has badly hit the sporting arenas as well.

All major events such as the European football leagues, the ATP tours, the Formula One events, NBA in the United States of America and the cricket tournaments across the world, including the Indian Premier League, have either been called off or postponed till further notice.

The wet markets in Wuhan in China, where various wild animals were slaughtered for eating purposes, is believed to be the epicenter of the Nobel Coronavirus and has been a major talking point ever since the outbreak of the deadly virus.

It has now found a new critic in the form of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar who has vehemently criticised the culinary habits of the Chinese citizens.

Akhtar, who is quite vocal on his Youtube channel about everything going around, has lashed out at the Chinese people for eating “bats, dogs and cats.”

“I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe. I’m talking about the Chinese people. They have put the world at stake. I really don’t understand how you can eat bats, dogs, and cats. I’m really angry,” Akhtar was seen speaking on his channel.

“I’m not against the people of China but I’m against the law of animals. I understand this may be your culture but this is not benefitting you now, it is killing humanity. I’m not saying you boycott the Chinese but there has to be some law. You cannot go on and eat anything and everything,” the World’s fastest bowler added.

The coronavirus has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. In Pakistan the number of positive cases reached 28 on Saturday.