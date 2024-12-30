India face do-or-die situation in Sydney to remain in WTC final race

After South Africa confirmed their spot in the ICC World Test Championship final in June 2025 with a nail-biting two-wicket victory in Centurion on Sunday, the race for the second finalist heats up with Australia now the front-runners after their 184-run win at the MCG on Monday.

Having said that, India and Sri Lanka are still in contention for the second finalist. The two Asian countries are at the third and fourth place in the standings, with Sri Lanka set to host the Aussies for a two-match Test rubber.

For Rohit Sharma & Co, a win in the upcoming Sydney Test could keep them alive for a third straight appearance in the WTC final at the Lord’s. A win would take India to 55.26, which would be enough for them to finish second if Australia were to achieve no more than one draw in Sri Lanka. In that case, Australia would drop to 53.51, and Sri Lanka would finish with 48.72 (with a 1-0 win).

However, if India only manage a draw, they will drop to 51.75 and will be out of the WTC final race.

For Pat Cummins’ side, a win in Sydney will ensure their spot for a second straight WTC final, regardless of results in Sri Lanka – if Australia were to win in Sydney but lose both Tests in their upcoming series in Sri Lanka, they would finish on 57.02 percentage points to India’s 50 and Sri Lanka’s 53.85.

If Australia were to lose in Sydney, they would need one win in Sri Lanka to qualify. A 1-1 verdict in Sri Lanka after losing in Sydney would leave Australia on 57.02 to India’s 55.26.

Meanwhile, the Islanders’ fortunes not only are in their own hands, and thus they will be hoping for a draw between India and Australia in Sydney and they then beat Australia 2-0. In that case, Sri Lanka, on 53.85, would finish above Australia (53.51) and India (51.75).

If India win in Sydney, they will knock Sri Lanka out. Australia, also, will certainly finish ahead of Sri Lanka if they go to 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.