Bowlers were the stars of the show as India women defeated West Indies women in a close contest by just 2 runs in their second warm-up game prior to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Deepti Sharma and Shikha Pandey helped India reach 107/8 which many pundits and fans did not feel was a safe score. It could have have been worse for the women in blue if not for Sharma and Pandey who scored 21 off 32 and an unbeaten 24 off 16 deliveries respectively.

When the West Indies were chasing, they were 57/1 at one stage and were cruising towards a win. However, just then Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur picked a wicket each in quick succession to restrict West Indies to 67/5, losing their next four wickets for just 10 runs.

India beat West Indies by two runs in their second warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Despite Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews and Chinelle Henry scoring 42, 25 and 17 respectively, India managed to come out on top and restricted the opposition to just 105 runs to win the match.

Poonam Yadav bagged three crucial wickets for the Indian team and helped the team win the contest.

Brief Scores: India Women 107/8 (Shikha Pandey 24, Deepti Sharma 21; Shamilia Connell 2/20) beat West Indies Women 105/7 (Lee-Ann Kirby 42, Hayley Matthews 25; Poonam Yadav 3/20) by two runs.