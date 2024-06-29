India beat South Africa to win ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2024

Spirited India registered a stunning victory against South Africa by 7 runs in the final match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Master pacer Jasprit Bumrah and magical Arshdeep Singh, along with cool like cucumber Hardik Pandya turned the tables, literally, on South Africa.

Chasing 176, the Proteas needed just 26 runs of 25 balls at one stage with set Henry Klaasen and David Miller on the crease.

Pandya removed Klassen on the first ball of 17th over and conceded just four runs, bringing India back in the game.

However, it was the 18th over from Bumrah that completely turned the tables in India’s favour as he conceded just two runs and cleaned bowled Marco Jansen.

The equation came down to 20 in last two overs. Rohit handed the bowl to Arshdeep Singh to bowl the crucial 19th over and he didn’t disappoint either.

Singh bowled a very tight over giving just four runs. With sixteen runs to defend in the last over, Hardik Pandya removed dangerous Miller on the very first ball, courtesy one of the greatest catches by Surya Kumar Yadav at boundary ropes.

With Miller gone, South Africa’s hopes also faded as Hardik carefully saw off Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj.

Earlier, Virat Kohli’s valiant innings of 76 off 59 helped India post a fighting total of 176 for 7 in 20 overs. Axar Patel (47 off 31) stitched a crucial 72-run partnership with Kohli.