Both the Indian and Australian teams are set to extend their stay in Melbourne for a few days despite the second Test finishing a day earlier there. The squads will proceed to Sydney for the third Test only a few days before the match begins at SCG on January 7.

Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced that the third Test will be played in Sydney as scheduled after rumours had gone rife that it could be moved to Melbourne following a rise in coronavirus cases in New South Wales (NSW).

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) curator had, meanwhile, begun preparing a pitch next to the one where the second Test was played as standby.

“Last night’s announcement was that we are proceeding to Sydney and we are putting our plans in place to do that safely. The players will be in Melbourne for a few more days training there, before moving to Sydney a couple of days ahead of the Test match,” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said while speaking to reporters on Wednesday during a virtual interaction.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said that the state government could allow about 50 per cent crowd for the third Test which means that there could be 24,000 spectators.

“I think the NSW Premier’s comment are a baseline. We will continue to work over the coming days with the NSW government and the SCG. Ultimately, we will take the government advice, how many we can have safely.

“We want as many people as possible to experience the New Year’s Test. To do that safely is the target. Fifty per cent public is a baseline. We will work in the coming days if we can get more but safety is the priority,” Hockley added.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday defeated Australia by eight wickets in the Boxing-Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Cricket Ground to level the four-match series 1-1.

Set a target of 70 after Australia were dismissed for 200 in their second innings on Tuesday, the Indians got to the target for the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal (5) and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (3).

Shubman Gill, who hit seven fours in a delightful innings, was unbeaten on 35 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane on 27.

Rahane, who scored a gritty hundred in the first innings to lead India’s comeback at the Down Under, said going in with five bowlers worked well.