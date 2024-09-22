India, Australia renew their commitment to strengthen cooperation in multilateral fora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese renewed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the multilateral fora.

Both the leaders, who met on the sidelines of the 6th Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, US, reiterated their commitment to take the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to even greater heights.

“Held extensive discussions with PM Albanese. We seek to add even more momentum in areas like trade, security, space and culture. India greatly cherishes the time tested friendship with Australia,” Modi said in a post on X after the meeting.

“The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas such as political and strategic, defence and security, trade and investments, education and research, climate change and renewable energy, and people-to-people ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The Prime Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They acknowledged that the frequency of high-level contacts has imparted a strong momentum to bilateral relations, the MEA said.

“This was their ninth in-person interaction since May 2022,” the MEA said.