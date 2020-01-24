India A’s top-order batsmen failed to convert their starts into big scores as New Zealand A won the second unofficial ODI by 29 runs and restored parity in the three-match series in Christchurch on Friday.

The home team relied on opener George Worker’s 135 and Cole McConchie’s brisk 56 to post 295 for seven in the stipulated 50 overs after being sent into bat at the Hagley Oval.

In reply, the visiting team was stopped at 266 for nine.

Coming in to bat at number seven, Krunal Pandya top-scored for the visitors with a 48-ball 51.

India had won the series opener on Wednesday.