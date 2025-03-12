IML 2025: Lara, Simmons, Rampaul propel West Indies Masters into semis

It was a night soaked in nostalgia as the West Indies Masters banked on the all-round brilliance of centurion Lendl Simmons, Brian Lara and Ravi Rampaul’s five-wicket blast to ensure their qualification for the semifinals of the International Masters League (IML) 2025, with a 29-run victory over South Africa Masters here on Tuesday.

Put in to bat against a formidable South Africa Masters attack led by Jacques Kallis and Makhaya Ntini, the Caribbean flair was on full display, as Lendl Simmons (108), skipper Brian Lara (29) and later Chadwick Walton (38 not out) helped their team reach 200/5 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here.

After a shaky start that saw Dwayne Smith (5) and William Perkins (5) depart early off Garnett Kruger, Simmons and Lara took center stage, unleashing a masterclass in stroke-making to stage a spectacular recovery with a 125-run partnership for the third wicket.

Simmons, ever the aggressor, blazed to a 31-ball fifty, setting the tone with fearless hitting, while Lara, ever the artist, elegantly painted his masterpiece. The Prince of Trinidad, content playing second fiddle early on, flicked the switch in style—launching Alviro Petersen for a towering six and a crisp boundary in consecutive deliveries, signalling his intent.

Simmons continued to dazzle, racing to his century in just 54 balls, dispatching Thandi Tshabalala to all parts with a six and a four before calmly taking a single to bring up a well-deserved hundred.

But just as the duo threatened to take the game away from the grasp of the South Africa Masters, Ntini infused life back into the contest by ending Simmons’ 59-ball knock, laced with 13 fours and five massive sixes, and new man Ashley Nurse off consecutive deliveries.

Ryan McLaren then struck with the prized scalp of Lara for 29 off 34 deliveries after the southpaw steered the West Indies Masters’ recovery. Despite the setbacks, Walton was in his element, providing the much-needed impetus to the innings with six gigantic sixes to help the West Indies Masters reach the 200-run mark.

South Africa Masters’ chase began in explosive fashion, with wicketkeeper Richard Levi’s breezy 44 setting the tone. However, the early momentum was short-lived as the loss of three quick wickets derailed their progress, putting the Proteas on the backfoot. Enter Jacques Kallis and Jacques Rudolph, who steadied the innings with a crucial 78-run stand, reigniting South Africa’s hopes of a successful chase.

With both batters matching each other shot for shot, the game seemed to be slipping away from West Indies Masters. But just when the Proteas looked in control, Lendl Simmons produced a game-changing moment, breaking the partnership by dismissing Rudolph for a well-compiled 39 off 34 balls, studded with four boundaries.

Sensing an opportunity, Rampaul returned for a second spell, and what followed was nothing short of dramatic. In the space of just five deliveries, the experienced seamer ripped through the South Africa Masters middle order, claiming the prized wickets of Kallis (45), Farhaan Behardien, and Dane Vilas, adding to his earlier scalp of Hashim Amla (3). Rampaul came back to complete the five-wicket haul in his final over, with the scalp of Ryan McLaren as the Proteas eventually ended on 171/8.

With this loss, South Africa Masters’ campaign came to a disappointing end.

Brief scores:

West Indies Masters 200/5 (Lendl Simmons 108, Chadwick Walton 38 not out, Brian Lara 29; Garnett Kruger 2/14, Makhaya Ntini 2/34) beat South Africa Masters 171/8 (Jacques Kallis 45, Richard Levi 44, Jacques Rudolph 39; Ravi Rampaul 5/26) by 29 runs.