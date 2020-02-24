With the I-League nearing the peak, the head coach of the Indian national team Igor Stimac has admitted that he was in fact impressed by the talent on display during the course of the competition. He also added that the is looking forward to watching more matches of the competition.

“It was fantastic to witness 2 I-League matches in Mumbai and Goa and I’m really impressed with the talents,” Stimac posted on the Twitter handle.

“Looking forward to see more action in coming days,” he added.

Notably, the Croatian was spotted among the crowd in Mumbai earlier this month when the Indian Arrows were taking on East Bengal at the Cooperage Stadium.

The Arrows are being led this season by none other than Stimac’s national assistant coach Venkatesh Shanmugham, who has also been a former captain of the Indian team.

Stimac was also present in the stands when Mohun Bagan eased past Churchill Brothers at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday. He even handed the Player of the Match award to Fran Gonzalez.

Stimac, during the inauguration of the I-League 2019-20 season in November last year had stressed that “every Indian player in the I-League is a potential candidate for a place in the senior team.”

“I will keep coming to watch the matches whenever I can. The players need to know that each player in the I-League with an Indian passport is one of the possible future candidates for the national team. It’s up to them – how they perform for their respective teams,” he had said back then as quoted by IANS.

The Indian team under Stimac will now be up against Asian Champions Qatar on 26 March as part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers. The Indian team is currently at three points after five matches.