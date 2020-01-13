Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Sunday advised the cricketers not to go after money by indulging in corrupt practices. He guided them to focus on the game, which eventually will fetch them money.

“If you play well, money will follow (you). So don’t go (to the path of corruption). If somebody contacts you, please tell BCCI and the ICC, that is important. If you ignore, he will go to somebody else and that somebody else might do stupid things. Make sure, that you inform,” Sehwag said as quoted by IANS.

“If you love this game, then you should not go on that path. If you go to that path, it means you don’t love this game, that means you are only playing for money,” the former India opener said while delivering the seventh Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture at the BCCI Awards in Mumbai.

Speaking about doping, Sehwag said: “I can understand a lot of cricketers are doing fitness, but I don’t think that you can have anything and build your muscles, which can help you to perform in batting or bowling.

“So please keep yourself available for anti-doping (tests).”

Last year, the BCCI had banned India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw for eight months after the youngster failed a dope test.

“We have seen a couple of young cricketers banned by BCCI for having banned substances. It’s the BCCI’s responsibility also to ensure that awareness starts from the under-16 and under-19 levels,” said Sehwag.

Right-handed batsman Sehwag, who won the World Cup with India in 2011, played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is before retiring from international cricket in 2015.

Notably, he is the first Indian to score an international triple century. Only Karun Nair is the other Indian batsman to achieve the feat.