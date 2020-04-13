FC Barcelona’s Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic said he wanted respect from the club in an interview published with the newspaper El Mundo Deportivo on Monday.

The 32-year-old had forced his way back into the Barca side after it looked as if the club was looking to sell him in both the summer and in the January transfer window, but it seems likely that Barca will not look to renew his contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2021 and he will be on the market again, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, speaking to the Barcelona based paper, Rakitic said that he would not be pushed out just to bring in funds for new players.

“I’m not a sack of potatoes,” said the midfielder. “I am the person who will decide my future and I want to feel valued. If it is still here, then I will be delighted, but if it is not going to be here, then it will be where I decide,” he added.

Rakitic also spoke about the possible end to a season that has been put on hold by the coronavirus and said he had no problems playing in July or August, as has been mooted as a solution.

“The heat isn’t a problem, of course we would like to play with the stadiums full with fans, but the questions is perhaps, not whether we want to play or not, but whether there will be possibility to do so,” he explained.