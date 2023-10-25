ICC World Cup: Australia crush Netherlands by 309 runs

Glenn Maxwell (106) pulverized the Dutch attack, smashing the fastest century of the tournament off just 40 balls, while spinner Adam Zampa (4 for 8) spun through the batting line up as Australia trounced Netherlands by 309 runs to record the biggest win in the cricket World Cup and the second-biggest in ODI cricket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday.

Australia piled up 399 for eight in 50 0vers and the Dutch caved in without a fight and were all out for 90 in 21 overs.

Netherlands batters were found wanting against Aussies pace and were tottering at 47 for 3 within the powerplay before wrist spinner Adam Zampa (4-8) finished with his third consecutive four-for in the tournament.

Advertisement

The Dutch lost their last five wickets for only six runs as they collapsed from 53-4 to 90 all out in the final 10 overs, and slipped to the bottom of the World Cup table while Australia remain in fourth place. This was their third win on the trot after having the first two matches.

Earlier, Maxwell hogged the spotlight Australia posted 399-8 after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Maxwell’s blitzkrieg came to an end in the final over with his score of 106 from just 44 balls which was studded with eight fours and eight sixes.

He erased the record of South Africa’s Aiden Markram who had scored a century off 49 balls against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament at the same venue.

The 35-year-old brought up his fifty from 27 balls and accelerated in breathtaking style, taking just 13 further deliveries to reach three figures.

His knock came with captain Pat Cummins and they put on 103 runs from 44 balls, with Cummins facing just eight deliveries in that time and scoring eight runs. At the same time, Maxwell cracked 91 from 36.

Besides Maxwell’s hurricane, David Warner also scored a century (104,93b,11×4,3×6), This was his second consecutive ton to reach a 22nd ODI century, and sixth in World Cups, and then it was all about Glenn Maxwell.

Steven Smith(71,63b,9×4,1×6) and Marnus Labuschagne (62,67b,7×4,2×6) chipped in with substantial contributions but the innings belonged to Maxwell.

Mitchell Marsh fell early, but Warner and Smith put on their fifth 100-plus ODI stand to lay down the platform for a big finish. Labuschagne came on and picked up from where Smith left off but departed soon after his fifty.

Netherlands bowler Bas de Leede suffered the most and earned a dubious distinction of bowling the most expensive spell in the Worlds Cup, 2 for 115 runs in his ten overs, going for two more than Adam Zampa and Mick Lewis’ 113. Logan van Beek took four wickets.

Brief Scores: Australia: 399 for 8 in 50 overs (Glenn Maxwell 106, David Warner 104; Logan van Beek 4/74). Netherlands: 90 all out in 21 overs (Vikranjit Singh 25; Adam Zampa 2/8).