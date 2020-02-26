Riding on captain Bismah Maroof’s unbeaten knock of 39 runs, Pakistan on Wednesday defeated West Indies by 8 wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 tie at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Chasing a target of 125 runs, openers Javeria Khan (35) and Muneeba Ali (25) stitched 58 runs for the first wicket and kept the West Indies out the game.

Though the wickets of both the openers within a gap of 19 runs left Pakistan in a precarious state of 77 for 2, Maroof along with Nida Dar (18) made sure that the Women in Green lost no more wickets. Pakistan reached home with 10 balls to spare.

Earlier, West Indies captain Stefanie Taylor had won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision backfired the Caribbean as the Windies kept losing wickets in regular intervals and failed to reach a competitive target. Shemaine Campbelle’s 43 off 36 and Taylor’s 43 off 47 steered the Windies to 124 for 7 in 20 overs.

Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer and Nida Dar claimed two wickets apiece and conceded 19, 32 and 30 runs in their respective 4 overs.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (c), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (w), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (w), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Anam Amin