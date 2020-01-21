The Indian Under-19 team playing in the ongoing World Cup limited Japan to 41, the tournament’s joint second-lowest total, before winning their second group A match comfortably by 10 wickets at Bloemfontein.

The inexperience of newbies was evident as they kept on losing wickets in regular intervals and lost their first seven wickets in 21 runs and were in with the probability to suffer the humiliation of getting bundled for the lowest total in the U19 World Cup history.

Japan, who are appearing in their first-ever ICC tournament, witnessed five of their batsmen being sent home for a duck. Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi ripped through their batting line up as they took four and three wickets respectively.

NS Date, D Sahoo, K Takahashi, Ishaan Fartyal and A Thurgate were the five back-to-back batsmen who walked towards the way of the pavilion for zero. Bishnoi was the star of the pack for the Indian bowlers as he returned with the figure of 4/5. Kartik earned the numbers of 3/10, while Akah Singh took the remaining two wickets for 11 runs.

Chasing the modest total, the Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra made sure that India win the game without much trouble. They scored the winning total in less than five overs.

Earlier, Indian skipper had won the toss and opted to bat first. “We have decided to bowl first. There’s a bit of moisture on the pitch. Very happy with the performance, was a good start. We have made three changes,” said Priyam after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Japan skipper Marcus Thurgate said: “We wanted to bowl first, wasn’t ready for this. Playing against India, it’s a great challenge. It (the experience) has been great. We’ve never been in a tournament like this. It’s also great for all the Associate cricketing teams. Same team.”

Notably, India won their opening match of the ongoing tournament against Sri Lanka by 90 runs. Siddhesh Veer had bec.ome the Player of the Match for his all-round effort.

Batting first India had posted 297 for 4 in 50 overs and bundled out the Lankans for 207 runs.