Former India spinner Bishen Singh Bedi has slammed the Indian Under 19 cricketers for their behaviour against their Bangladeshi counterparts after the defeat in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

After Bangladesh won their first-ever World Cup defeating a superior Indian team at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday, players of both the teams were seen engaging in an exchange of words and even some pushing and shoving on the field, leaving a Bangladeshi flag damaged in the process.

“You bat, bowl and field badly…happens, but there’s no excuse for behaving badly. The behaviour was disgusting and most disgraceful. The innocence of that age was not visible at all,” Bedi was quoted as saying by IANS via Mid Day.

“Look, what Bangladesh do is their problem, what our boys do is our problem. You could see that there was abusive language used,” he added.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned five players – Ravi Bishnoi and Akash Singh from India and Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan from Bangladesh – for the on-field fight that took place on Sunday.

Bishnoi and Singh have also been handed five demerit points each, while the Bangladeshi players were slammed with six demerit points each.

Indian skipper Priyam Garg had condemned the action of the Bangladesh players in his post-match conference and said, “But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn’t have happened. But it’s okay.”

The winning skipper Akbar Ali, on the other hand, had apologised on his team’s behalf and said the incident should not have happened. “Cricket is known for being a gentleman’s game. So, I’ll say, I’ll be sorry for my team,” he added.