Indian men’s Under-19 cricket team captain Priyam Garg’s father has said the semi-final match against Pakistan on Tuesday will be nothing less than a final.

Be it in any sport, an India-Pakistan face-off has always meant a great matter of excitement. And if the clash is in cricket, the excitement level in fans tend to cross all the barriers and Priyam’s father had wished the U-19 team to play with a “never-say-die attitude”.

“It’s a good feeling that the team has progressed so far ahead in the tournament. The match against Pakistan is a big one, I hope everyone plays with a never-say-die attitude,” ANI quoted Naresh Garg as saying.

“Everyone has played so well in the tournament so far, I consider this match against Pakistan as a final, if we win this, we will definitely bring the Cup home. I wish that he scores double century in this match,” Priyam’s father added.

The Indian colts have been unbeaten so far in the tournament and such has been their dominance that middle-order batsman Priyam has taken to the crease only twice in India’s four matches in the ongoing tournament. He has made 61 runs so far which include an innings of 56 runs in the first match against Sri Lanka.

Earlier on the day, Pakistan U-19 skipper Rohail Nazir won the toss and opted to bat first against India at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Both the teams are unchanged and are playing with the same XIs that featured in their respective semifinals.