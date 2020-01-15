The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Wednesday, declared Indian pacer Deepak Chahar’s figure of 6/7, which included a hat-trick as well, against Bangladesh in November as the best Twenty-20 International (T20I) Performance of the Year 2019.

Chahar had torn apart the Bangladesh batting order to hand India a 30-run win that helped the Men in Blue clinch the three-match series 2-1. His spell of 6/7 in 3.2 overs has become the best ever figures in the history of T20 internationals, surpassing the previous record held by Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis who scalped 6 for 8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

The right-arm fast bowler also became the first Indian male cricketer, and 12th overall, to take a hat-trick in T20 internationals. In women’s cricket, Ekta Bisht had taken a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in 2012.

Other than Chahar, Rohit Sharma was awarded the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2019. Sharma was in an impeccable form in 2019 as he finished the year as the highest run-getter in ODI cricket with seven centuries and six half-centuries. Sharma also finished the year as the second-best 50-overs batsman in ICC ODI rankings, closely following Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli won the ICC’s ‘2019 Spirit of Cricket’ award for his gesture during the league match between India and Austalia in World Cup last year. The 31-year-old was also named the captain of ICC’s Test and One Day International (ODI) Teams of the Year.

On the other hand, England all-rounder Ben Stokes who had an unforgettable 2019 has been deservedly named the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and will be given the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the same.

Australian pacer and number one Test bowler in world Pat Cummins was awarded the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2019. has been Australia’s strike bowler in red-ball cricket and finished 2019 as the highest Test wicket-taker with 59 scalps. Cummins ended at the top by a distance as his countrymate Nathan Lyon follows him with 45 wickets at second.