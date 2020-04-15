Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed that while growing up he was an Arsenal fan as he idolised French legend Thierry Henry who played for the Gunners for a major part of his career.

“I will be honest. So, at the start, I was an Arsenal fan – obviously because of all the French players, you know. Me and my brother were but my other brother was a Manchester United,” Pogba told United’s official podcast as quoted on the club’s website.

“I couldn’t say anything so I used to love Henry and, because of him, I was an Arsenal fan. Then I changed and went on to choose with my other brother. No Arsenal, I went with the other one, the United fan!” he added.

Pogba, who won the FIFA World Cup 2018 with France, is a product of Manchester United youth academy. He made a handful of appearances in the Sir Alex Ferguson-managed side in the 2011-12 season before leaving for Juventus.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old also informed that other than Henry he was a follower of players like Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka, Zinedine Zidane and Djibril Cisse.

Pogba was also heard expressing his shock over the criticism he had to endure despite being out with injury for the most part of the season. Former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness has been one of the staunchest critics of the French international ever since he joined United from Juventus.

“I didn’t even know who he was, really. I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I know the face but (not) the name,” he said. “Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of (punditry), I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about why they did this, or why they did that. I like to focus on football.”

Pogba also reflected on his desire to be back on the field as soon as the situation gets normal. He said, “I’m already training and touching the ball. I don’t even know how it feels like anymore. I can’t wait to have this feeling again. I miss it because that’s my job, to play football. I really enjoy playing football.”