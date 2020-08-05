Leading Indian pacer Ishant Sharma wants to make a comeback in the 50-overs cricket and wishes to be a part of the World Cup team.

World Cups have been jinxed for Ishant. He did not play 2011, 2015 and 2019 World Cup for various reasons. “I would love to play in a World Cup. Actually, I want to be part of a World Cup-winning team,” said Ishant while speaking in the latest episode of ESPNcricinfo Cricketbaazi.

“We are playing the World Test Championship, which is equivalent to a World Cup in Test cricket, but not a lot of people follow it while an ODI World Cup is widely followed. So, hopefully…let’s see.”

Ishant is amongst the few bowlers who got a chance to play for India after only one year of first-class cricket. However, unlike other fast bowlers who usually start well and then taper off as their career progresses, Ishant’s career trajectory has been the opposite.

“In 2011, I was a regular in the ODI team but was dropped from the team and the World Cup that year. I didn’t know the reason. Gary Kirsten was the Indian coach at the time and he realised something was wrong with me.”

“I told him I was fine, but he refused to believe me since he wasn’t seeing a smile on my face. I have always considered cricket to be my life. If I performed well, I’d be happy, if not, I’d be sad. Then everyone, including Gary Kirsten, explained to me that cricket was not my entire life, but only a part of it.”

He added, “The turning point of my life came in 2013 when James Faulkner at the Mohali ODI hit me for 30 runs in one over and lead Australia to the victory. I felt I had betrayed myself and my country. I didn’t speak to anyone for two-three weeks.

“Although I am a tough guy, I cried. I called my girlfriend and cried over phone like a child. I stopped eating, I couldn’t sleep or focus on anything else. I would switch on the television and find people criticising me, which messed me up even more.

“But then this incident was like a blessing in disguise. Sometimes you need a jolt like this to understand your passion. Before the Faulkner episode, if I had a bad performance, people would come and tell me it’s okay, it happens. But after 2013, I started taking responsibility for my actions. And when you start taking responsibility for your actions, you play every match to win it for the team.”

Ishant further said that former skipper MS Dhoni always backed him and never looked for a replacement. “MS Dhoni always backed me. Even after my first 50-60 Tests, he never looked for a replacement. Till date I don’t understand averages and strike rates! I’ve never bothered about these figures. And if I dont understand them, why should I rely on them?

“If I am bowling in India and the captain asks me to try not to concede runs and leave picking wickets to spinners, I’ll do it. It doesn’t matter to me that my bowling average is around 37. My communication will be with my captain and that’s why Dhoni backed me.”