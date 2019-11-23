Indian men’s senior football team head coach Igor Stimac made a surprise appearance at the launching event of I-League 2019-20 which was held in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Stimac said that he came to convey the message that the I-League is as important as the Indian Super League (ISL) and that the Indian players in I-League are also probable candidates for the Indian team.

“I’m here to show that the I-League is as important as the ISL (Indian Super League). I’m here to send the players who are participating in the I-League the message that all those who have an Indian passport are a possible candidate for the Indian team,” Stimac was quoted as saying to the reporters by IANS.

The Croatian coach also mentioned that the core unit of the current Indian team were products of the I-League and that he would be eagerly watching the games and supporting the players.

“Most players in the Indian senior national team came through the I-League. I look forward to seeing the players in action and supporting them in what they do as much as possible. I want to assure them that they should not feel lonely or forgotten because they have great importance for Indian football and its future,” Stimac was quoted as saying by ANI.

There has been a feud going on Indian football, especially after the ISL was given the status of the top-tier league and the qualification tournament slot for the AFC Champions League which was earlier reserved for the winner of the I-League.

This enraged various I-League clubs as they claimed they were being subjected to a step-motherly treatment and demanded a unified league with 20 teams and a system of promotion and relegation. The clubs even knocked the doors of AFC and FIFA asking for their intervention.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), after being asked by the international governing bodies, has agreed for a single league but also said that it would take some time. To start with, the AIFF will give two I-League clubs permission to join the ISL from the next season.

The 2019-20 season of the I-League will get away from November 30 when Aizawl FC host Mohun Bagan at the Rajiv Gandhi football stadium.