Riding on a strike from Marcos De La Espada in the 75th minute East Bengal held Real Kashmir to a 1-1 draw in their campaign opener I-League game at Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal on Wednesday.

It was Gnohere Krizo, who took Real Kashmir in the driving seat in the 33rd minute, but Espada’s late goal ensured a point to the hosts, who looked ragged in the first period despite bossing possession.

From the start, the hosts were looking fluent and were passing swiftly going forward with intent. They got the first free-kick of the match but a poor delivery by Juan Mera Gonzales was easily cleared by the Real Kashmir defence line.

Meanwhile, the visitors were on target with the first opportunity that they got as Krizo entered the box, went past Kassim Aidara and found the back of the net with a curling effort.

In the second half, the red and gold brigade coached by Spaniard Alejandro Menedez, wasted a lot of chances with Espada spurning three simple chances before the hour mark.

The hosts finally restored parity in the 77th minute when the Spanish forward scored from close after Juan Mera’s low cross.

East Bengal looked for a late winner but in the end had to be contented with a draw as Real Kashmir defended resolutely.

Ten out of the eleven teams in the league have kicked off their campaign, however, Indian Arrow play their first game against second-placed Gokulam FC on Friday at Tilak Maidan.