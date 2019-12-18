The I-League match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal which was to be held at the Salt Lake stadium on Sunday has now been postponed, the league said in a statement on Wednesday.

Local police had cited its inability to provide protection to the match between the two traditional rivals. The city has been in the grips of widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The league in an official statement said: “A formal letter from the office of the Dy. Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar to Mohun Bagan has cited that “organising a full-scale match on 22.12.2019 shall be quite challenging for all the stakeholders.”

The letter further “requested” the home team (Mohun Bagan) “to restrict the total number of saleable tickets”.

Mohun Bagan director Debashis Dutta subsequently requested the league’s organisers to reschedule the match.