Hockey National Junior C’ship: Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, J&K win on Day-6

Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand, and Hockey Bihar registered crucial wins while Manipur Hockey drew against Le Puducherry Hockey on day-6 of the 11th Hockey Junior National Championship here in Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu.

In Pool F, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir edged out Hockey Himachal 3-1. Zahid Shabir (5′), Captain Gagandeep Singh (20′), and Arun Preet Singh (34′) got on the score sheet for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, while Captain Mohit Sharma (11′) pulled one goal back for Hockey Himachal.

In Pool G, Delhi Hockey made it three wins out of three matches with a 14-1 win over Hockey Gujarat. Nitin (30′, 37′, 54′), Rahul (23′, 52′), Sahil Kumar (46′, 52′), Govind Singh Bisht (7′), Ganesh (17′), Nand Kishor (18′), Zainul Samar (21′), Manmeet Singh (23′), Abhinandan (46′) and Captain Rohit (49′) together racked up the goals for Delhi Hockey. Vikas Yadav (9′) got on the score sheet for Hockey Gujarat.

In the second Pool G match, Manipur Hockey and Le Puducherry Hockey split ten goals between themselves to draw 5-5. Khangembam Somikant Singh (26′, 43′), Waribam Nirajkumar Singh (56′, 59′) and Gurumayum Dingku Sharma (21′) scored for Manipur Hockey, while T. Manikkavasagan (36′, 43′, 49′), J. Jayaprathap (5′), and Captain Suriya S (29′) scored for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In Pool H, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Goans Hockey 11-1. Aseem Aind (8′, 56′), Budu Mundu (42′, 51′), Captain Ashim Tirkey (8′), Manohar Mundu (18′), Prem Kerketta (28′), Flabius Tirkey (34′), Wilsan Lakra (45′), David Minz (50′) and Abhishek Guria (52′) notched the goals for Hockey Jharkhand. Captain Sahil Chari (4′) scored for Goans Hockey.

In the second Pool H encounter, Hockey Bihar defeated Assam Hockey 6-1. Rohit Lama (32′, 46′) bagged a brace for Hockey Bihar, while Captain Sachin Dungdung (6′), Sanchit Horo (25′), Subal Kerketta (41′), and Turtan Minz (55′) all chimed in with one goal each. Neck Ali (42′) pulled one goal back for Assam Hockey in the third quarter.

Earlier on day five, the Hockey Association of Odisha bagged a convincing 10-0 victory over Chhattisgarh Hockey. Sudeep Chirmako (28′, 41′, 42′, 43′) led the goal-scoring exploits with four goals, while Rosan Kujur (8′), Bikash Kujur (13′), Sushant Toppo (29′), Deepak Minz (30′), Matiyas Dang (41′) and Amandeep Lakra (60′) all scored one goal each.

In Pool B, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 12-3. Arun Sahani (7′, 15′, 31′, 50′) bagged four goals while Uttam Singh (38′, 40′, 46′) registered three goals to his name. Sharda Nand Tiwari (6′), Rajan Gupta (25′), Amir Ali (51′), Manish Sahani (51′), and Sujit Kumar (56′) rounded up the goal-scoring action for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Mohammad Mehrab Khan (33′), Mohit Karma (40′), and Shubham Lahoriya (44′) all scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the third quarter of the match.

Hockey Andaman & Nicobar forfeited their match against the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, handing the latter a default 5-0 victory.