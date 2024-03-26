Hockey India unveils nominations for Hockey India 6th Annual Awards

Hockey India on Tuesday unveiled the list of nominations for the 6th edition of the Hockey India Annual Awards, with an whopping total prize money of Rs 7.56 crores, scheduled for the 31st of March in the Capital.

A total of 32 nominations spanning eight categories have clinched a spot on the shortlist for these annual accolades.

The Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year in both Men’s and Women’s categories promises a hefty cash prize of Rs 25 lakh each.

Additionally, the Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men) and the Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women), designated for U-21 players, carry a cash prize of Rs10 lakh each.

Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper , Pargat Singh Award for Defender ,Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder and Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year, carry cash prizes of Rs 5 lakh each.

The ceremony also encompasses special categories such as the Hockey India President Award for Outstanding Achievement 2023 and, the Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution 2023, both offering a prize purse of Rs 5 lakh each.

Furthermore, the Hockey India President Award for Umpire/Umpire Manager of the Year 2023, Award for Technical Official of the Year 2023, and the Best Member Unit Award winners will receive due recognition, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh each.

Notably, the pinnacle of the event, the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award, will carry the most substantial cash purse of Rs 30 lakh, honouring an individual’s extraordinary contributions to the sport over the years.

Speaking ahead of the 6th edition of the Hockey India Annual Awards, Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey said, “As we unveil the nominations for the 6th edition of the Annual Awards, we are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our hockey stars who have shone brightly throughout the 2023 season. .

“Selecting the nominees proved to be a challenging task, given the outstanding performances showcased by both the men’s and women’s teams in recent times. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the nominees and look forward to the event filled with pride, camaraderie, and celebration of the sport we all hold dear.”

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh added, “These awards serve as a testament to the dedication, talent, and passion that our athletes, coaches, umpires, and officials bring to the field day in and day out.”

The Nominees for the Hockey India Annual Awards 2023 are:

Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year - Rs 5,00,000

Mohith HS, P.R.Sreejesh, Savita.K.B Pathak

Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year - Rs 5,00,000

Deep Grace Ekka, Amit Rohidas.Harmanpreet Singh, Udita.

Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year - Rs 5,00,000

Salima Tete,Hardik Singh,Manpreet Singh,Navneet Kaur.

Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year - Rs 5,00,000

Vandana Kataria,Abhishek,Sukhjeet Singh,Mandeep Singh,Asunta Lakra

Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women – Under 21) – Rs 10,00,000

Vaishnavi Viththal Phalke,Deepika,Deepika Soreng,Sunelita Toppo, Jugraj Singh

Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men – Under 21) - Rs 10,00,000

Uttam Singh,Amir Ali,Vishnukant Singh,Araijeet Singh Hundal

Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Women) - Rs 25,00,000

Savita,Salima Tete,Vandana Kataria,Navneet Kaur

Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Men) - Rs 25,00,000

P.R. Sreejesh,Abhishek,Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh