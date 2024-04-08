Hockey India shortlists 33 players for women’s team core group

Hockey India on Monday named the 33-member women’s squad that will continue to train at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bangalore till May 16.

The 60-member assessment squad that reported to camp on April 1 has been spruced up after selection trials that were held on the 6th and 7th of April.

The present squad will be in contention to form the team that will feature in future coaching camps and international exposure tours.

Advertisement

The Women’s Team is also set to travel to Antwerp and London to face Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Britain in the FIH Hockey Pro League later this year.

The shortlisted squad includes goalkeepers Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo.

The defenders picked for the core group are Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, and Preeti.

The midfielders selected are Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur, Nisha.

While the forwards featured in the group are Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

The 22-year-old Marina Lalramnghaki, who represented Hockey Mizoram, and 25-year-old Manisha Chauhan have also been included in the squad.

Preeti Dubey, who made her last appearance for the Team in the Hockey World League Semi Final in 2017 has made a comeback after impressing the selectors and coaches in the assessment camp.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Madhuri Kindo, defenders Ropni Kumari and Preeti, midfielder Edula Jyoti, and forwards Deepika Soreng and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal have made the step up from the Junior Team that featured in the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup .

Hockey India High Performance Director Herman Kruis expressed his expectations from the new core group saying, “The Senior National Championship was used to filter out the best hockey players from across the country and over the last week the coaches and selectors have further handpicked the 33 players they believe have the potential to propel the Indian Women’s Hockey Team to greater heights.

“We now have a promising squad that will feature in the upcoming international tours and FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24,” he added.