Hockey: India to take on China in campaign opener at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy

Hosts India will take on China in their campaign opener of the six-nation Hero Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on 3rd August at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. .

The tournament will begin with Korea and Japan playing the first game, while Pakistan will clash with Malaysia in the second match on the same day, .

The tournament will see Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, China, and India battle it out for top honours. All the teams are part of one pool and the positions on the points table will be decided by a league system. The final is slated for 12th August

India will face arch rivals Pakistan in their last league on 9th August

South Korea is the defending champions at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy. India (2011, 2016 & 2018) and Pakistan (2012, 2013 & 2018) have both won three titles each,

On the occasion, Hockey India President .Dilip Tirkey said, “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 and announcing the schedule is a landmark day, as it sets the ball rolling for the tournament. While I would surely love to see the Indian Men’s Hockey Team come out on top, I am certain that all the nations will put their best foot forward and treat us with exceptional hockey during the tournament.”

Asian Hockey Federation President Dato Fumio Ogura commented “It is my great pleasure to announce the eagerly awaited match schedule for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai . This tournament promises to be an extraordinary celebration of hockey, showcasing the exceptional talent and unity of Asian hockey. Our vision for this event is to create an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and stakeholders alike.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, “The announcement of the schedule for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 signals the start of the final stages before the tournament .”

Sekar J Manoharan, President, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu said, “The Hero Asian Champions Trophy is Chennai’s chance to give international hockey a grand welcome. ”

Schedule:

3 August

Korea v Japan, Malaysia v Pakistan ,India v China

4 August

Korea v Pakistan, China v Malaysia ,India v Japan

5 August ;Rest Day

6 August,

China v Korea, Pakistan v Japan, Malaysia v India

7 August

Japan v Malaysia, Pakistan v China, Korea v India

8 August Rest Day

9 August

Japan v China, Malaysia v Korea, India v Pakistan

10 August ; Rest Day

11 August

5/6th Place 5th in Pool v 6th in Pool

Semi-Final;

First Semi-Final

2nd in pool vs 3rd in Pool, Second semi-Final; First in pool vs 4th in Pool

12 August

4th Place Loser SF1 v Loser SF2, Final