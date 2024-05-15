Hockey India launches Coaching basic Course

Hockey India onWednesday announced the commencement of the Coaching Course Level Basic, catering to individuals keen on pursuing coaching careers, including former players.

The course is part of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Development Program and aims to cultivate and educate aspiring coaches, providing them with a platform to advance towards FIH Level Coaching Courses.

The Coaching Course Level Basic is scheduled to be held online from 24th to 29th June 2024 and it will consist of five batches, each accommodating 40 candidates. Details regarding the online format and schedule of the courses will be communicated to the selected participants.

Speaking about the Coaching Course Level Basic, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey remarked, “This initiative underscores our commitment to nurturing the next generation of coaches and fostering a culture of excellence in hockey coaching in India.

We are particularly excited to welcome former players who are keen on transitioning into coaching roles. Through these courses, we aim to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their coaching careers.”

Echoing these sentiments, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh stated, “We believe that investing in coaching education is vital for the sustained success of our sport, and these courses are designed to empower coaches with the tools they need to nurture talent and instill a passion for hockey in the next generation. We encourage all eligible candidates to seize this opportunity and embark on this enriching journey with us.”