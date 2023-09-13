Hockey India hail Raghu Prasad’s appointment as umpire for Paris Olympic

Hockey India on Wednesday congratulated Raghu Prasad RV on being appointed as Umpire for the Paris Olympic Games by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The FIH announced Raghu’s appointment following the selection made by FIH Technical Officials and Umpiring Committee.

Raghu, who has officiated in 186 international matches, will be the only Indian to officiate in hockey discipline at the Paris Olympic Games next year.

This will be his third appearance as an umpire at the greatest sporting extravaganza – after having officiated in the 2012 London Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Expressing his gratitude to FIH and Hockey India, Raghu Prasad RV stated, “It is truly a great honour for me to get an opportunity to officiate at the Paris Olympic Games. I thank FIH Technical Officials and Umpiring Committee for selecting me and I also thank Hockey India for all their support over the past decade.”

He pointed out the increase in the number of umpires and technical officials coming up in India, who have been getting an opportunity to officiate at prestigious international events.

He said, “Over the past few years, there is a surge in the number of umpires and technical officials who have been representing India at various international events and this is purely because of Hockey India’s efforts to educate and equip officials. There are more women coming up the ranks and this is a great moment for the country.”

A native of Bengaluru, Raghu started his umpiring career in 2001, officiating in domestic school, college, and league tournaments. He served as an international umpire for the first time in 2003 at the Four Nations Tournament in Australia. In the last 20 years, Raghu Prasad has umpired at major events such as the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and three World Cups.

Raghu Prasad will also be seen officiating at the forthcoming Hangzhou Asian Games this September along with Javed Sheikh, Moghul Mohd. Muneer, Gurinder Singh Sangha, Biswaranjan Sarangi and Rohini Bopanna.

Congratulating Raghu Prasad on being appointed as Umpire at the Olympics Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “I congratulate Raghu Prasad on being appointed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to officiate at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He is hardworking and always upskilling himself with the ever-evolving game of hockey and it is certainly a matter of great pride for India to have a representation in officiating at the Paris Olympics,” Tirkey added.