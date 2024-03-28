Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh appointed co-chair of FIH Athletes Committee

National hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been appointed co-chair of the FIH Athletes Committee along with Chile’s Camila Caram, the International Hockey Federation has announced.

While Caram has been assigned Athletes Committee Representative in the Executive Board, Sreejesh will lead the planning and meetings.

The FIH Athletes Committee serves as a consultative body and makes recommendations to the Executive Board, Committees, Advisory Panels and other bodies.

Both Sreejesh, a Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medallist, and Caram are expected to be direct contributors to the new ‘Athletes First’ approach that has been adopted under FIH’s ‘Empowerment and Engagement’ strategy.

“The Athletes Committee will play a crucial role in the execution of this vision and I welcome all our hockey athletes that have been appointed to the committee,” Sreejesh said.

“I look forward to working closely with all of you to safeguard the present and improve the future, as we bring the joy of hockey to everyone around the world.”

His role will also cover seeking and providing feedback to the FIH on behalf of all athletes, whilst developing and promoting resources and initiatives to athletes such as health and welfare, anti-doping, social media, creating stars to attract new fans, career preparation and management..

“It is heartening to see Sreejesh assume a role with the FIH that would directly impact the lives of hockey players,” said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey. “

“A veteran like him will have the experience and perspective to advise on the betterment of athletes who have picked up hockey sticks around the world.

“We are looking forward to witnessing the positive impact Sreejesh will have on the youth in this role,” Tirkey added.