HIL 2024-25 auction: Over 1000 players, including global stars, set to go under hammer

stage is set for the much-anticipated return of the Hockey India League (HIL), as the players’ auction for the 2024-25 season is scheduled to take place from October 13 to 15 in the national capital.

After a seven-year hiatus, HIL 2024-25 is making its comeback with an expanded format that includes both men’s and, for the first time ever, an exclusive women’s league, running concurrently.

The men’s auction will be held on October 13 and 14, while the historic women’s auction will take place on October 15. This auction not only signifies a revival of one of the most exciting hockey competitions in the world but also a major step forward in promoting women’s hockey in India.

Over 1,000 players have registered for the HIL 2024-25 auction, with a remarkable balance of domestic and international talent. The action will decide the fate of over 550 men’s players (400 domestic and 150 overseas) as well as over 320 women (250 domestic and 70 overseas).

The players are divided into three base price categories of Rs 2,00,000, Rs 5,00,000, and Rs 10,00,000, based on the value they selected for themselves. Over 600 players have placed themselves in the Rs 2,00,000 category, whereas over 250 players are listed in the Rs 5,00,000 category, and another 250 players are placed in the Rs 10,00,000 bracket.

The men’s auction will kick off with India’s bronze medal-winning team from the Paris Olympics, featuring top stars like captain Harmanpreet Singh, vice captain Hardik Singh, seasoned players like Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, among others. Adding to the excitement, former Indian hockey legends such as Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra, and Dharamvir Singh have also registered, setting the stage for a highly anticipated event.

International hockey icons including Arthur van Doren, Alexander Hendrickx, Gonzalo Peillat, Jip Janssen, Thierry Brinkman, and Dayaan Cassiem will add global talent and flair to the men’s league.

The women’s auction will kick off with top players from the Indian team, including seasoned goalkeeper Savita Punia, captain Salima Tete, rising star and drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped Indian women’s player Vandana Katariya, and Lalremsiami, among others.

Former Indian players like Yogita Bali, Lilima Minz, and Namita Toppo have also registered for the auction.

International women’s players including Delfina Merino, Charlotte Stapenhorst, Maria Granatto, Rachael Lynch, and Nike Lorenz are set to be part of the bidding war, adding further excitement to the first-ever HIL women’s league.

Each team will consist of 24 players, including 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of 4 junior players) and 8 overseas players. The HIL 2024-25 will officially commence on December 28, with a grand opening ceremony in Rourkela, Odisha.

The matches will be held across two iconic venues — Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The women’s league final will be held on January 26 in Ranchi, and the men’s final is scheduled for February 1 in Rourkela.

In a bid to ensure every match results in a winner, the league has introduced shootouts for any matches that end in a tie, promising fans intense, decisive hockey action.