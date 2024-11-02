Highlanders set to light up NorthEast with Diwali triumph over Odisha FC

NorthEast United FC aims to delight their fans with a Diwali bonanza, seeking three points against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2024-25) at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

The Highlanders are coming into the fixture on the back of their biggest-ever ISL victory – a 5-0 win against Jamshedpur FC on October 26 – in the presence of team owner John Abraham. On the other hand, Odisha FC shared spoils with Mumbai City FC in Mumbai.

Currently, NorthEast United FC occupies the fifth position with eight points and a goal difference of +4. Odisha FC follows closely in seventh place, also with eight points but a neutral goal difference.

The Highlanders’ head coach Juan Pedro Benali stressed that the team is focused on facing Odisha FC. He quoted a Spanish proverb, emphasising the importance of living in the moment: “If you think about tomorrow’s game, you will lose today’s game and tomorrow’s game as well.”

“The most important thing for us is to win three points at home. It will be a tough game but we are ready for it. We are only thinking about the game against Odisha FC, that’s the most important thing for us,” he added.

“We have a saying in Spanish, ‘If you think about tomorrow’s game, you will lose today’s game and you will lose tomorrow’s game as well.’ We will finish tomorrow’s game (vs Odisha) and then think about the next game,” he further said.

Jithin MS, a Durand Cup 2024 hero, expressed gratitude for Benali’s support and guidance. Despite not scoring yet, his contributions to the team have been significant. “The coach has been very supportive from the start and I have learnt a lot. In my entire professional career, he’s been the most supportive coach who has guided me and made me understand how I can improve,” Jithin said.

NorthEast United FC boasts the league’s most potent attack, with 14 goals scored. Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie, a summer signing, has been instrumental, scoring half of those goals. He’s on the verge of a unique record, aiming to score in his first seven ISL matches.

Apart from Ajaraie, Spanish offensive midfielder Nestor Albiach has scored three goals in 6 appearances, while the young Indian and the club’s highest goal-scorer Parthib Gogoi would take confidence from scoring a brace against Jamshedpur FC.

A victory against Odisha FC would solidify NorthEast United FC’s position in the league table before three consecutive away matches.