Condoling the death of his elder brother PK Banerjee, Prasun Banerjee said that the legendary India footballer was not just an elder brother to him but was also like a father.

“He was not just my elder brother. He was like my father,” Prasun said moments after PK’s death in the afternoon as quoted by IANS.

“We lost our father in 1960. He was the one who raised me. I am whatever I am because of him. He was my family,” said former India and Mohun Bagan left-back who was known for his brilliant left foot.

Former India captain PK Banerjee, who had won the gold medal in 1962 Asian Games, breathed his last at 83 in Kolkata on Friday after losing an elongated battle against chest infection. He was admitted to the hospital on February 6 due to severe chest infection and his condition deteriorated since then.

“I don’t know where to start. He taught me everything. Through thick and thin, he was there for me. On the pitch, he was a mentor of so many not only me. But as an elder brother, he was my father all the while as I said,” said Prasun who is a Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament from Howrah constituency.

“This loss can never be repaired. I have lost my family,” said Prasun with a lump in his throat,” he added.