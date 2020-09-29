The overall flood-like situation in South Dinajpur has deteriorated, with some more places inundated today.

District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal and other district officials visited the affected areas today and inspect preparedness in the Tapan block.

On the other hand, DIG of Malda range Prasun Banerjee and Superintendent of Police Deborshi Dutta, along with other officials, distributed relief materials among the flood-affected people in Balurghat block.

As per the last report of the irrigation department in South Dinajpur, water levels in all the three rivers are rising and have crossed the ‘extreme danger’ level.

According to district administration officials, 36 relief camps have been opened across the affected blocks, while around 1686 people have been shifted there.

Mr Nirmal and ADM Pranab Ghosh, OC Confidential, BDO Tapan, Tapan Sabhapati and other elected representatives visited the affected areas and talked with the people in relief camps.

According to a government report, embankments in the Punarbhaba river in Bajrapukur, Jadavbati, Mohonipara and Dhakdhol in Tapan block have been damaged and that restoration work is going on.

“The DM and his team visited all vulnerable areas where work is ongoing. The interacted with the people at relief centres and tried to know of their concerns. The district administration has also asked BDOs to ensure physical distancing and the use of masks at relief centres,” an official said.

According to DIG Prasun Banerjee, their aim is to reach out to the flood-affected people and provide them all support.

“Today, we visited Balurghat and we will go to Tapan and Gangarampur next,” he said. DM, Mr Nirmal.

Said the administration has surveyed the flood situation in the district all that possible measures have been taken. “The water level in the rivers is showing a rising trend,” he said.