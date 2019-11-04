While Spurs and their players have sent their best wishes to Everton’s Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes, who suffered a leg break tackle from Son Heung-min in the match against Tottenham on Sunday, Dele Alli feels that it was not Son’s fault at all. He added that the South Korean forward is “devastated” and is in “tears” post the incident.

“Son is devastated, he’s in tears but it’s not his fault. He’s one of the nicest people you would want to meet and he’s not like that. He can’t even lift his head up he’s crying that much in the dressing room,” Alli told Sky Sports.

“I didn’t want to look too much at what happened (to Gomes). All I can do is send him my best wishes and wish him a quick recovery,” he added.

Notably, 26-year-old Gomes picked up the injury when he was tackled from behind by Son in the 77th minute of the game. He had an awkward fall which aggravated his injury. The injury led to an anguished reaction from players and fans who were in close vicinity to the occurring.

Son was shown red card by referee Martin Atkinson as Gomes received extensive first-aid before being taken off on a stretcher. He was then rushed to the hospital.

Later, reports confirmed that Gomes has been diagnosed with a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle.

The dull atmosphere in and around the stadium after the incident came alive when Cenk Tosun netted home a late equaliser following a 63rd-minute goal from Tottenham Hotspur’s Alli.