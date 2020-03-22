Fit-again India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has revealed that he has not used Facebook after his wife, Nupur Nagar, hacked his account.

The right-arm pacer was first asked for his Facebook account password by his wife, to which he denied to share. Following this, Nupur hacked his account.

“She (Nupur) asked me for the Facebook password, but I made some excuses. So the next day she tells me that this is your new password. She literally hacked my account and I have not used Facebook since then,” Bhuvneshwar said on Cricbuzz’s show ‘Spicy Pitch’.

On the show, Nupur spoke about the ‘jealousy factor’ when the India pacer gets clicked with his female fans.

“When he clicks a picture with a female fan, I keep telling him that what is the need to stand so close to her. Couldn’t you ask her to stand a little far. And then he says what could I do if they stand close to me,” she said.

Nupur also opened up on Bhuvneshewar’s debut in 2012 against Pakistan and how she was impressed by his bowling.

“When he made his debut against Pakistan, I was in hostel then and my friends did not have any idea about me and Bhuvi. So they were also very impressed with his bowling. While watching the match, they were saying ‘call that 15-number T-shirt guy for bowling’ and I was happy knowing that he was in demand,” she said.

