In a recent development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday stated that it has not been presented with any kind of evidence which supports the claims made by former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed and thus, the world cricket governing body has no reason to doubt the “integrity” of the match.

“The ICC Integrity Unit has looked into the recent allegations regarding the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011. At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code,” Alex Marshall, General Manager, ICC ACU, said in a statement.

“There is no record of any letter regarding this matter sent by the then Sri Lanka Sports Minister to the ICC and senior ICC staff at the time have confirmed they have no recollection of receiving any such letter which would have led to an investigation. We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011.

“We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan police has also ended its investigation into the 2011 World Cup final which was claimed to be fixed by the former Sri Lankan sports minister.