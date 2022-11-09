Hasaranga becomes No.1 T20I bowler

Following his sustained excellence in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, where the Island nation’s campaign ended in the Super 12 stage, Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has replaced Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan at the top of the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings.

Rashid Khan’s reign at the top of the bowling rankings, which began after the dynamic Afghan spinner ousted Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood from first place following a great start in the T20 World Cup, was cut short by Hasaranga’s ascent.

By the completion of the Super 12 stage, the Sri Lankan spinner had taken 15 wickets throughout his team’s World Cup campaign, more than any other player. He has since reclaimed the No. 1 spot that he had in November 2021.

In addition to solidifying his standing as one of the top leg-spinners in the world, he concluded the tournament with excellent stats of 3/13 against Afghanistan and 2/23 against England.

Hasaranga has already taken 86 wickets in 52 games at an outstanding economy of 6.67 and a mere average of 14.48. The 25-year-old is a good hitter as well, but he is now ranked eighth in the all-rounder rankings due to a lack of middle-order appearances during the T20 World Cup.