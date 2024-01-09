Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away; President Murmu, Mamata Banerjee mourn his demise

Celebrated music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Wednesday. He was 55. Khan was suffering from prostate cancer and was on a ventilator support. He breathed his last at around 3:45 pm.

Mourning the 55-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee’s death, President Droupadi Murmu said that he left behind a rich legacy in the field of classical music.

“Saddened to know about the passing of the eminent Hindustani classical music vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan. A Padma Bhushan awardee, Ustad Rashid Khan showcased immense versatility by exploring fusion and performing jugalbandis. He leaves behind a rich legacy in the field of classical music. I extend my deep condolences to his loved ones and admirers,” she wrote on ‘X’.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee said that shee was deeply saddened by Khan’s tragic demise and expressed her condolences to his wife and son.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Ustad Rashid Khan, one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music of our times. A hugely respected vocalist with unparalleled genius in creating music, he made us proud by settling here and making Bengal his home. He and Soma, his wife, and son Armaan, and the whole family, were close to us and allowed us to be on their side in the maestro’s last journey in life,” she wrote on ‘X’.

The Bengal CM continued, “Ustad Rashid Khan got our highest civilian award Banga Bibhushan and our Sangeet Mahasamman too. He was attached to several of our State cultural bodies in advisory capacity. My profound condolences to Soma, Armaan Khan, and Ustad’s whole family as well as to the countless students and admirers that he leaves behind in the whole world.

Banerjee further added that Ustad Rashid Khan was truly a world famous classical Indian vocal artist.