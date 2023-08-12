Harry Kane’s new era starts soon: FC Bayern Munich manage to win Tottenham legend’s deal

Harry Kane has been in the news for quite a few weeks since the German defending club, FC Bayern Munich raised their interest in signing the Tottenham captain and striker. The 12 times consecutive German champions of the Bundesliga who have been in great form and had an untouchable squad till 2022 have been in search of someone who could adapt to the club’s condition and can take the club to the next stage which has been missing since the past season. Playing with strikers like Robert Lewandowski and Miroslav Klose has always been fortunate for the club for the past decade but, after Robert Lewandowski decided to terminate his contract in 2022 with the club and chose FC Barcelona over the German club, the club felt like a stumble after that move. The club however decided to purchase Liverpool winger, Sadio Mane during the 2022-23 season who served for the club for a year but could not achieve as much as was expected by the player. Moreover, the player also had some serious conflicts with the team members like Leroy Sane, which eventually directly or indirectly led to a transfer to the Saudi Club, Al-Nassr where he will be accompanying Cristiano Ronaldo this season, terminating the player’s three-year contract which was signed till 2025.

At such a delicate stage when FC Bayern Munich was in search of a proper striker, the club sealed the deal with England’s captain on a verbal agreement on Thursday. This news came out as blockbuster news for football fans all around the world as the deal got announced on the dying days of the Premier League week. Kane’s absence was visible since the beginning of the week when he didn’t show up on the 8th of August at the finals of the Joan Gamper Trophy against FC Barcelona. He was in direct talks with Tottenham and FC Bayern Munich during the past few days. The German club placed their first bid of 90 million euros which was rejected by Tottenham. Later the club, being stubborn about the striker, placed their second bid for the striker to Tottenham for a bid of 100 million euros and 20 million euros as add-ons, which the English club could not decline and agreed on Thursday. The Tottenham player left the club after 19 years of playing for the club and making his position in the club as a newcomer to an ultimate Tottenham legend. He has been one of the greatest strikers in the Premier League, which the game has witnessed in its past 30 years of existence. Moreover, the player has been marked as the highest Tottenham goal scorer in the history of the club and has been the second-highest goal scorer in the English league with an individual goal tally of 280 goals for the club. The player arrived in Germany on Thursday and met with Bayern Munich management and staff. Later the player had his medicals yesterday and has signed a four-year deal today.

