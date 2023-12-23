Hardik Pandya Doubtful for IPL 2024 due to ankle injury

Hardik Pandya, who recently made waves by returning to the Mumbai Indians for the next Indian Premier League (IPL), is questionable to compete.

The star all-rounder suffered an ankle injury during India’s World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, and many reputable media outlets have speculated that he may require a longer sabbatical to be ready for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pandya was forced to withdraw from the recently finished ICC ODI Men’s World Cup owing to an ankle injury, and reports stated that he will not play in the forthcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. According to recent sources, he is also unlikely to play in the IPL 2024.

Before the recent mini-auction, Pandya was surprisingly chosen as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain. He is expected to succeed Rohit Sharma, who led the Blue and Gold Brigade to tremendous success in the sport over the years. However, it appears that diehard MI fans will have to wait another season to witness Hardik captain their favorite team.

Earlier, it was reported that Pandya would be unavailable until India’s forthcoming T20I series in Afghanistan, which begins on January 11 and runs until January 17. However, given that the T20 World Cup begins on June 4, a relatively short break following the concussion of the IPL 2024, the BCCI may advise Hardik not to take any risks before the premier event.

Hardik was never a captain in any format or at any level before the Gujarat Titans opted to hand him the captain’s hat ahead of the IPL 2022. He led a powerful team in style, and they won the illusive title in their first season. They also played well in the IPL 2023, but were defeated by the heroics of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ravindra Jadeja.

Hardik Pandya began his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians and quickly rose to become one of the game’s top all-rounders. He was signed as an uncapped player in 2015 for Rs 10 lakh and was a member of Mumbai’s title-winning seasons in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.