Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, along with wife actress Geeta Basra, has pledged to feed 5000 underprivileged families in Jalandhar who are facing the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dreaded virus has claimed over 70 lives while infecting over 3000 people in the country. The entire country is currently under a 21-day lockdown.

“By Blessings of Almighty, Geeta and I pledge to distribute ration to 5000 families residing in Jalandhar, who are struggling to feed their families during these difficult times. We will continue to help and support our fellow citizens in whichever way we can lessen the burden of struggle,” Harbhajan said in a social media post.

“I used to live in Daulatpuri earlier. My close friends today completed distribution of dry ration to 500 families in that area. I have personally spoken to DC (Punjab Police) Jalandhar. My team of friends will be following his instructions and accordingly food packets will be distributed,” he said as quoted by PTI.

The Chennai Super Kings star further said that he would continue to feed the families until the spread of the virus subsides and normalcy eventually returns.

“We are distributing 5kg of rice, flour, oil and other essential cooking ingredients. This endeavour will continue for the time being,” Harbhajan said.

“I am still very attached to Jalandhar as I divide my time between Mumbai and Jalandhar. A part of me resides there and I can’t see my own people suffer. Cricket has given me a lot and this is the least I could do,” he added.

“I wanted to ensure that if I am able to help, it should reach people directly and thanks to Punjab Police and my childhood friends, we have started off well. But a lot of work still needs to be done,” he concluded.