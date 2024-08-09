Happy with silver, but gold winner also my child, says Neeraj Chopra’s mother

Thousands of kilometres away but always close at heart, joy and celebrations busted on Friday in a village of Haryana’s Panipat as the family of Neeraj Chopra, who won the silver medal in the men’s javelin final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with the athlete’s gracious mother saying the “guy who got gold is also my child”.

The family said it was the love of the family, locals and his fans that turned into his greatest victory in two consecutive Olympics.

With a grace, Chopra’s mother Saroj Devi told the media, “I am happy with the silver, the guy who got gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also my child, everyone goes there after doing a lot of hard work.”

She said his son was working hard.

“In a match, it’s about competition, not India and Pakistan. We all are preparing to welcome him,” she said.

Chopra’s mother said this was the different game as Haryana was known for wrestling.

The Chopras marked the occasion in traditional style, distributing laddoos among friends, relatives, and neighbours.

Chopra’s father, Satish Kumar, said it was Pakistan’s day in the men’s javelin throw final.

“Everyone has their day. Today was Pakistan’s day. But we have won silver, and it is a proud thing for us,” he said, adding, “I think his injury had a part in his performance.”

Chopra fell short of retaining his Olympic gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 metres. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal by threw an astonishing 92.97 metres for victory.

Describing Chopra as a “golden boy”, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wrote on social media platform ‘X’, “The whole country had hopes and expectations from you and you lived up to them. You have created history by winning the silver medal for the country in Paris.”

“It will be very difficult to match the record you have set by winning medals in two consecutive Olympics. All the countrymen and especially the people of Haryana are proud of this great achievement of yours,” the Chief Minister said.

Neeraj, the eldest grandson of the Chopra family, was born on December 24, 1997, to Satish Chopra and Saroj Devi in Khandra village of Panipat district.

Born into a family of farmers, Chopra spent his carefree childhood days in a joint family of 19 members which included his three uncles — Surinder, Bhim and Sultan