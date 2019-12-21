New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who is a former Gunners captain, said he is extremely happy and proud to lead the club.

Notably, Arteta has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract by taking the reins from Freddie Ljungberg, who served as caretaker manager since Unai Emery was fired on November 29.

“I’ve been back home. I’m extremely happy and proud to have been given the opportunity to be the manager of this football club,” Arteta was quoted as saying on Arsenal’s official website.

“I’ve been preparing for a few years for this challenge to come. I know the expectations, I know the level and I know the stature of this club, and what it deserves. So I’m ready for that challenge, I can’t wait to start working with the players, and everybody here at the club. But I’ve got a good vibe, I’m sensing a good energy since I walked in at London Colney, so it’s giving me more energy and I feel so happy,” he added.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played for Arsenal from 2011-2016, has spent the last three years as an assistant to Pep Guardiola with two-time defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

Arsenal are currently placed at the 10th in the Premier League, with 22 points from 17 matches. They haven’t finished first in the league since 2003-2004 and last hoisted a trophy in 2017, when they won the FA Cup for a record 13th time.