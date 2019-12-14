Back at Lord’s cricket ground for the first time as BCCI president, former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday went down memory lane, saying it was nice to be back here in a different capacity.

“Nice venue to get back to in a different capacity .. with 2 very dear people,” Ganguly said in a tweet, also sharing a selfie with Secretary Jay Shah and Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal.

Nice venue to get back to in a different capacity .. with 2 very dear people

“Great to see you back at Lord’s, Sourav!” Lord’s Cricket Ground added in another tweet.

Ganguly is in the United Kingdom for a meeting with officials of England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The 47-year-old made a hundred on his international debut at the iconic Lord’s in 1996, also winning the famous NatWest Series in 2002 as captain against England at the same venue.