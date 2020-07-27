Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes turned 51 on Monday and his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians was among the first ones to wish him on social media.

“Happy birthday to our former fielding coach and a forever fan favourite in Mumbai, @jontyrhodes8,” Mumbai Indians wrote along with a photo of arguably the greatest-fielder ever.

🎂 Happy birthday to our former fielding coach and a forever fan favourite in Mumbai, @JontyRhodes8 💙#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/d9Mx6U8cXs — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 27, 2020

Rhodes spent as many as 9 seasons with Mumbai Indians as their fielding coach. The man who is credited to have revolutionalised fielding in limited-overs cricket was also wished by the Cricket World Cup’s official Twitter handle.

“Happy Birthday Jonty Rhodes, WATCH his superman run-out from the 1992 CWC against Pakistan”.

Happy birthday, Jonty Rhodes 🎂 WATCH his superman run-out from the 1992 CWC against Pakistan 🤩 📽️ pic.twitter.com/3hDeO9sPzG — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 27, 2020

Rhodes played 245 ODIs in a career spanning a little more than a decade. He scored 5,935 runs at an average of 35.11. In addition, the birthday boy featured in as many as 52 Test matches and accumulated 2,532 runs at an average of 35.66 with the help of 17 half-centuries and three centuries in the longest format of the game.