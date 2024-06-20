Chandigarh to host inaugural National Pythian Games

Chandigarh is set to host the first National Pythian Games from September 27 to 30. This unique national event, the first of its kind in the world, will allow participants to design their own events, creating a vibrant and diverse competition.

The Pythian Games will feature a variety of artistic events, including dance, music, singing, poetry, drama, mimicry, painting, drawing, graphic designing, anthakshari, music, theatre, monologue, clay art, fashion shows, and stand-up comedy. In addition to artistic events, the games will include traditional sports such as Karate, Kung Fu, Bagatur, Muaythai, Taekwondo, Thang Ta, Naga Kiti-do, Indiaca, Tug of War, Yoga, Circle Kabaddi, Naga Wrestling, Rope skipping, Arm wrestling, Musical chair, Mallakhamb, and an 11km Pythian Marathon.

According to Bijender Goel, the founder of Modern Pythian Games, the highlight of the games will be the revival of Gada Yudh, an ancient martial art, which will be demonstrated for the first time in approximate 5000 years later. He added that the initiative aims to celebrate and preserve the rich cultural heritage and traditional sports of the BIMSTEC nations, providing a platform for artists and athletes to showcase their talents on both national and international stages.

